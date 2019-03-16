Louis Tomlinson ‘Inconsolable’ Following Sister Felicite’s Shocking Death, Per ‘In Touch’

Louis Tomlinson is said to be completely destroyed over the death of his younger sister, Felicite Tomlinson, who passed away this week at the age of only 18-years-old.

According to In Touch Weekly, Louis Tomlinson is devastated about losing his young sister, who was suspected to have had a heart attack on Thursday. The magazine reveals that Felicite Tomlinson, a social media influencer, was allegedly found in her fourth floor studio apartment in London.

Paramedics were called to the scene and there were reportedly “extensive” efforts in order to save Felicite, but the first responders were not able to revive her, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Louis is now said to be “inconsolable” after losing his sister.

As many fans know, the former One Direction group member is no stranger to heartbreak. He tragically lost his mother, Johannah after a battle with Leukemia in 2016. She was only 43-years-old. Just days before Felicite’s death, Louis released a song titled, “Two of Us,” which was a tribute to his later mother.

Louis estranged father, Troy Austin, has also been battling cancer. According to People Magazine, in May of 2018 Troy revealed that he was diagnosed with liver cancer, which he blamed on his years of smoking and drinking.

“I can’t blame it on anything else. Each day I was smoking up to 25 cigarettes and drinking six to eight cans of Tyskie, a Polish lager, and my diet was terrible. It was Chinese and Indian takeaways and a lot of chips,” Austin said.

Louis Tomlinson’s father later underwent a four-hour surgery to remove a tumor. Sadly, it seems that Felicite Tomlinson’s death is just the latest tragedy for the embattled family.

At the time of her death, Felicite was said to be planning to publish a book of her own poetry. Perhaps her book will still be published although she’s passed. The social media star was also in the process of developing her very own clothing line.

Sources reveal that Louis and Felicite were “very close,” and that the Tomlinson family, which include the singer and his four sisters Daisy, Phoebe, Charlotte, and Georgia, will be left to pick up the pieces of yet another family tragedy.

Louis Tomlinson has yet to publicly speak out on the death of his sister, Felicite Tomlinson. However, he has been given a ton of love and support by his fans and other celebrities such as Charlie Puth and James Corden, who have been sending their well wishes his way during the tough time.