Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Bust And Hourglass Figure In Suit With Matching Hat At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bebe Rexha attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night and turned up in an eye-catching outfit.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker wore a black suit with a matching hat that was tied under her chin. The suit showed off her curvy hourglass figure and the blazer revealed her cleavage.

Within 17 hours of posting, Rexha’s Instagram post in the outfit has achieved over 109,000 likes and over 600 comments. In the caption, she reveals her makeup is by LOreal Paris.

According to the Daily Mail, on the night, Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.”

“I have always respected the country genre and, growing up in New York City, I knew of [country] artists that had crossed over to the pop side, like Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift,” she told Billboard.

“I never thought a New York girl like me would have a country hit, but I guess it goes to show you that some things are just… meant to be.”

“The meaning is simple and honest, and that’s why I think it’s resonating with the world. The beautiful thing about music is that it allows you to break boundaries, and that’s what I want to be remembered for — breaking boundaries,” she continued.

Bebe recently was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consist of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017 and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

Bebe’s latest single “Last Hurrah” has achieved over 30 million streams on Spotify in a matter of weeks and 18 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video. So far, it has peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and No. 29 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Rexha has over 7.7 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter followers.