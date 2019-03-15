‘There Should Be No Mueller Report,’ Trump Tweets

With indications that special counsel Robert Mueller is wrapping up his work and will issue a report sometime in the near future, President Trump has weighed in on that report. President Trump suggested that there should not be a report, via Twitter.

“So, if there was knowingly & acknowledged to be ‘zero’ crime when the Special Counsel was appointed, and if the appointment was made based on the Fake Dossier (paid for by Crooked Hillary) and now disgraced Andrew McCabe (he & all stated no crime), then the Special Counsel… should never have been appointed and there should be no Mueller Report. This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime.”

While of what was said by Trump in those tweets are things that he has said many times before, his suggestion that there should not be a Mueller report whatsoever may be a new one.

The president has not fired Mueller since his appointment in the spring of 2017, although The New York Times reported in January of 2018 that Trump, the previous June, had ordered Mueller fired. Trump allegedly backed down after the then-White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, refused to carry out the order and threatened to resign. Trump called the report “fake news” at the time.

Trump has argued over the last two years that the Mueller probe is biased against him, due to donation records of certain members of the office, as well as due to Mueller’s reportedly close friendship with fellow former FBI director and Trump enemy James Comey. Comey testified before Congress last December that he and Mueller aren’t especially close, per Politico, although ironically, Attorney General William Barr and Mueller are longtime friends.

Earlier this week, per The Inquisitr, the House of Representatives voted 420-0 to call for a public release of the Mueller Report, although the vote was nonbinding. The vote was seen as a symbolic effort to encourage Attorney General William Barr to allow a public release. Four members of the House abstained, while seven others did not vote.

Trump insisted there should be no report from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, denouncing the investigation as "illegal" https://t.co/8ySQtasehB — POLITICO (@politico) March 15, 2019

Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said this week that if the report is not publicly released, he will subpoena it. He also said that he would invite Mueller himself to testify before the committee in this eventuality.

The special counsel’s office is widely believed to be nearly done with its work, as evidenced by the announcement this week that one of its leading investigators, Andrew Weissmann, is soon leaving the office in order to take a teaching position at New York University. However, the special counsel still has prosecutions to conduct, including the trial of Roger Stone, which is scheduled to begin in November.