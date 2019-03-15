Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Battle With MS: ‘I Think I’m Still Coming To Terms With Owning It’

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is the latest Hollywood starlet to open up about her long-fought battle with MS.

Like Selma Blair, Sigler has been struggling with multiple sclerosis for quite some time. The actress recently sat down with Scandal star Katie Lowes on her Katie’s Crib podcast, via iTunes, and revealed that she was actually diagnosed with the disease at the age of 20 — though she didn’t let the public know until 2016.

Now, at 37, Sigler says that she still struggles with the disease and all that it entails, despite the fact that she has been dealing with it for 17 years.

“Even now when I work, which is very rare, I still deal with this — wanting to look normal, wanting to cover [my MS] up, because that’s what I did for so many years,” the actress dished. “I think I’m still coming to terms with owning it, and being okay with knowing this is just my body and how I move.”

In true mom fashion, Sigler also says that she worries about how her MS will affect her relationship with her two sons — 13-month-old Jack and 5-year-old Beau. At times, the actress feels guilty about feeling like she is putting all her “sh**” on her boys — but at the same time, dealing with it and raising her sons may help to give her son compassion and understanding.

And it seems to be working. Sigler says that her 5-year-old has never gone out of his way to point out that his mom is different from others. The only thing that he’s ever gone out of his way to point out is how much he loves his mother. For that, Jamie says she is incredibly grateful.

She also says that as her son gets older, she has been feeling really guilty thinking that her disability would slow him down. She says that she doesn’t want to take anything away from his life. So, she hired a nanny who is able to take him to the beach and on hikes and on walks, and that has helped ease her guilt a little bit.

“Of course it killed me that I wasn’t the one doing it, but he comes first,” she shared.

Sigler is not the only Hollywood actress dealing with this terrible disease. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Selma Blair also has multiple sclerosis — and as of late, has been very vocal about it. The 46-year-old recently talked about her urge to dabble in the fashion industry, in part because it is so hard for her to get dressed at times. She hopes to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a clothing line that makes it easier for people with disabilities to get dressed.

“It can still be chic. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style. Like, let’s get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better,” she said.

It’s nice to see these brave women opening up about their struggles, in the hopes that they may help others who are dealing with the same thing.