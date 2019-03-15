‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Hardest Part Of Labor And Delivery With Baby Vaeda

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda three weeks ago. The reality show star and her newborn are doing well and she recently posted family pictures showing off her newborn, as well as her 4-year-old daughter, Novalee, and her husband, Tyler Baltierra. Now, Catelynn is speaking out about how labor and delivery with Vaeda went and she revealed to Us Weekly what the scariest part of it was.

“The hardest part was almost not getting an epidural! I almost didn’t have a chance to get one and that freaked me out. The easiest was the pushing itself – only two times and she was out!”

The reality show star revealed that the whole process actually went pretty smoothly. She woke up the morning of February 23, not due to her water breaking, but rather because of contractions. At the time, Catelynn was close to her due date. She revealed that she and Tyler woke up their 4-year-old daughter at 6:30 a.m., then they went to the hospital. Once there, Catelynn revealed that her labor lasted only two-and-a-half hours.

“I’m honestly blessed because I have very easy and fast labors! So every one of them have been very similar.”

This is the third pregnancy for Catelynn Lowell. In addition to baby Vaeda, Catelynn gave birth to Novalee on New Year’s Day 2015. Before that, Catelynn and Tyler were on 16 and Pregnant, where they found out they were expecting a child together. They placed their first daughter up for adoption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn recently opened up about the name “Vaeda.” Initially, the couple had announced that they were going to name their daughter “Tezlee” in order to keep the name “Lee” in the name. However, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler would “cringe” whenever someone said the name “Tezlee.” Eventually, they went with the name Vaeda, which was inspired by the 1990s movie My Girl.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their journey with fans on Teen Mom OG for years. While the show is not currently airing a new season, the cast is reportedly filming for a new season. It is unclear when a new season will air, but fans will likely get to meet Catelynn and Tyler’s newest addition to their family on the show. Until then, fans can check out their social media accounts, where they often post updates for their fans.

