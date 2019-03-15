Lori Loughlin’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ Pulled By Hallmark After Firing

Lori Loughlin’s popular Hallmark series, When Calls The Heart, has been pulled from the network following the actress’ college admissions scandal.

According to Variety, the Hallmark network decided to pull a brand new episode of When Calls The Heart that was supposed to air on Sunday, March 17, in the wake of Lori Loughlin’s scandal

The network has officially cut ties with Loughlin, and she’s been fired from all of her projects with the company, including the popular series. However, fans who love When Calls The Heart shouldn’t worry because the show isn’t being cancelled.

“We are no longer airing the episode on March 17, but we are not cancelling the show. The show is one of our best performers in the Sunday night slot, and we are exploring all sorts of creative options moving forward,” a rep from Crown Media told the outlet.

The news comes just one day after Loughlin turned herself over to authorities after she was indicted for allegedly paying bribes and falsifying documents in order to get her daughters into USC.

The college admissions scandal is huge, and involves about 50 people, including former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. Feds claim that wealthy parents paid huge sums of money in order for their children to cheat on college entrances exams such as the ACT and SAT, as well as bribed college coaches to claim their children were recruited athletes.

Lori Loughlin was released on $1 million bail, and the judge ruled that she would be able to travel for work. However, she would have to inform the court of her whereabouts.

Lori is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and its Netflix sequel series, Fuller House, where she stars alongside John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and others.

However, she also played the role of a coal mine widow, Abigail Stanton, on When Calls The Heart. Now, fans will seemingly have to wait to see if the show will decided to air her final episodes, and what they’ll do with the character. The obvious options seem to be either kill the character off or recast the role altogether.

The episode that was supposed to air on Sunday was titled “Heart of a Mountie,” and was supposed to feature Abigail and Elizabeth as they were surprised by the early arrival of the new Mountie in Hope Valley.

Lori Loughlin has yet to make a public statement on the college admissions scandal.