Lori Loughlin Dropped By Hallmark Network Following College Admissions Scandal

It looks like Lori Loughlin has starred in her last Hallmark film!

Following the college admissions scandal that’s been heard around the world, actress Lori Loughlin’s life is falling apart one piece at a time. Most recently, the Hallmark Network announced that they would be cutting ties with the actress, who has starred in a number of films as well as the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season.

Loughlin’s page is still up on the Hallmark website, but it most likely will not be for much longer as Hallmark has released a statement, letting the press know that they have cut ties with the actress. According to Deadline, the popular channel announced that they will not continue working with Lori earlier this afternoon.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” a Crown Media spokesperson told the press. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin was actually in the middle of shooting Garage Sale Mysteries in Vancouver when news of the scandal broke, causing her to have to fly home to deal with the lawsuit and aftermath. Loughlin’s youngest daughter, popular YouTuber Olivia Jade, is also feeling the aftermath of the scandal as it was announced by Sephora earlier today that they would be cutting ties with the vlogger in light of the recent allegations.

Of course, Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman are two of the big names at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. According to reports, the scam involved up to $6.5 million in alleged bribes from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA, and the University of Texas.

It was reported that Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid upwards of $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. In the scandal, they paid to have the girls act as recruits for the crew team so they could gain admission into the school since their academics didn’t cut it.

Other parents who were involved in the scandal essentially paid money that would either go to an SAT or ACT administrator to either have someone change the test answers to get a higher score or pay someone to take the test for the student.

Loughlin was arrested but released after posting bond.