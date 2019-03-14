Who Is Beto O’Rourke’s Wife, Amy Hoover Sanders?

We’re learning a lot each day about Beto O’Rourke, but his wife Amy Hoover Sanders is impressive in her own right, as an advocate for children and education. Before O’Rourke threw his hat in the ring, he sought Sanders’ counsel, as it was a family decision.
Metro shared that when Beto O’Rourke was running to unseat Ted Cruz, Sanders frequently took the lead, not only supporting her husband but stumping for him on her own. Amy Hoover Sanders currently works full-time in the education field and is the director of education development for La Fe Community Development Corporation. She is also executive director of La Fe Preparatory school, a charter school, which she co-founded.
Ironically, it was Sanders who gave O’Rourke the push for him to run for Senate after initially showing reluctance about his congressional run. After Donald Trump won in 2016, Sanders pushed her husband to run against Ted Cruz.
O’Rourke and Sanders met in 2004 on a blind date where they went to a bar across the Mexican border (which claims to have invented the margarita) and married 10 months later. They are the parents of Ulysses, 11, Molly, 10, and Henry, 7.
Sanders is a graduate of Williams College, in Massachusetts, where she majored in psychology, and spent a year in Guatemala teaching English before returning to the U.S. The wife of the latest Democratic candidate for president comes from a prominent El Paso family, with her father, William Sanders, best known as a real estate mogul and founder of Security Capital, which he sold to GE for over $2 billion.
Heavy notes that Beto O’Rourke counts on Sanders as one of his biggest supporters, and is all in on his run for president, advising him to work to do something that matters.
“I think you should go see if you can’t do something that’s more effective than what you’re doing now.”
Sanders was often seen at O’Rourke’s side as he traveled the state of Texas in his bid to unseat Ted Cruz last year, and though he lost, he challenged the incumbent, scaring him enough that he warned voters about the perils of voting for the Democratic candidate, says The Inquisitr.
“The far left is going to show up and vote. We are already seeing in early votes right now Democratic turnout shattering records. If we know the hard left is going to show up in big, big numbers, then our job is clear—we’ve got to make sure conservatives show up in big, big numbers to keep Texas red.”