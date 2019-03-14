Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Slams Scheana Marie On Twitter Again: ‘I Don’t Sleep With Married Man’

Brandi Glanville doubled-down with claims about Scheana Marie 'talking sh*t' about Lisa Vanderpump.

Brandi Glanville is doubling down after making shocking claims against Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Marie.

After the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter to suggest Scheana was talking badly about Lisa Vanderpump on her podcast, which Scheana denied, Brandi again insisted that she wasn’t lying about her comments. She confirmed that she had proof that their mutual producer, Will Sterling, was having to edit her mean statements out of the show.

“Let me be clear on one thing I am not a liar, I’m not a cheater I don’t sleep with married men and I’m not a latter [sic] climber,” Brandi tweeted, according to a March 13 report from All About the Real Housewives. “I’ve hurt [Will Sterling] enough with repeating something he told in confidence. If I wanted 2 I could show texts to vindicate myself but I’ve done damage.”

In Brandi’s tweet, she made a point to mention her past issues with Scheana, which fans well know are centered around the relationship Scheana had with Brandi’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian. In 2009, Eddie was accused of having affairs during his nine-year marriage to Brandi, and he ultimately married his other mistress, LeAnn Rimes.

While Brandi and Scheana made amends years ago — and have been spotted together on a number of occasions since — their good times have come to a clear end.

In what appeared to be a seemingly unprovoked attack earlier this week, Brandi told her fans and followers on Twitter that she does not hang out with Scheana. Briana went on to ask why she constantly needs her podcast producer to edit out all of the negative things Scheana reportedly says about Lisa on her show. She then said that she and Scheana were “fine,” before Scheana offered a response.

“I don’t talk any ‘S’ about Lisa on my podcast,” Scheana insisted. “There was I think a comment between Teddi and I, that it was behind-the-scenes stuff. Like fourth wall breaking. I was like we should just keep that out.”

Scheana also received support from her producer, Will, who suggested Brandi misconstrued something he said about Scheana and her podcast. That said, according to Brandi’s tweet, she believes Will was covering for Scheana when he denied her allegations against her.

To see more of Scheana, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. As for Brandi, she’ll be seen returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this season.