Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Calls For Investigation Into ‘Pathological’ Trump’s Mental Health

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has some concerns about Donald Trump’s mental health. The lawyer laid into the president on Wednesday with a brutal Twitter rant that took Trump to task for what he calls repeated “pathological” lying to the American people.

Conway initially tackled Trump’s recent slip of the tongue where he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as Tim Apple. After facing ridicule for the mistake, Trump said that he had meant to call the executive “Tim Apple” as a shorthand to save time. Conway wasn’t buying it.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life? One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off,” he started his attack.

“But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would be feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?”

He then called the excuse “ridiculous” and a “pathological” lie. From there, Conway turned to Trump’s assertion that Paul Manafort’s recent sentencing exonerated him of any Russian collusion charges. The judge in the case had specifically said that Manafort’s sentencing had no relation to Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia investigation, but Trump still claimed to reporters at the White House that the trial proved that there was no collusion.

Conway called the comments a blatant lie that directly contradicted what the judge said in open court.

“Again, pathological. It’s not rational, because it’s a lie that no reasonable person would believe. It undermines his credibility. It’s self-defeating,” he wrote.

George Conway suggests a "serious inquiry" into state of Trump's "pathological" mind https://t.co/Sa5Ahks40P pic.twitter.com/hGfPRubjcl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 14, 2019

He concluded the rant by saying that these were just two recent examples but suggested that there are hundreds, if not thousands more, calling the behavior a “disorder” and suggesting that regardless of whether or not impeachment is part of the discussion, someone should look into Trump’s mental health.

A short while later, Conway took to Twitter again to respond to comments from his 369,000 followers. He said that one of the problems with Trump’s lies is that they are unnecessary.

The attorney has never been afraid to call out his wife’s boss, as Conway has repeatedly called Trump a liar and a “laughingstock.” Earlier this month, he called for the president to be impeached if it is determined that he pressured individuals in the Justice Department to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger. His comments, however, have prompted criticism that he is not being a supportive husband to his wife.