Ariana Grande Posts Flying Cash Bills Video Following ‘Non-Vegan’ Starbucks Drink Scandal

'Yeah, my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers, If it ain't money, then wrong number.'

The message seems simple — spend it like you earn it. On March 14, 2019, Ariana Grande updated her 148 million Instagram followers with a black-and-white video. Imitation dollar bills with “Sweetener” print are flying from a cash dispenser and Ariana can be heard laughing.

Up until the 2019 release of “7 Rings,” Ariana’s apparently materialistic streak had mostly stayed under the radar. Love-centric lyrics that took “thank u, next” and turned it into an everyday phrase were more of Ariana’s jam, but the single-turned-album includes a track that definitely ups the ante. With “happiness is the price of red-bottoms” referring to red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, the track lists Ariana’s “favorite things.” Not surprisingly, they include “lashes and diamonds, ATM machines.”

Somewhat resembling an ATM shooting out bills, Ariana’s March 14 update appears to be a promotional tactic as the singer gears up for her global “Sweetener” tour. While Grande does not show her face, a member of her crew appears to be dodging the cash as he sits with hands showing the “peace sign.”

The video comes in the wake of a string of Instagram posts alerting fans to the “Sweetener” kick-off. On March 12, Ariana took a brief break from promoting her own tour to pose with 2 Chainz, as she is featured on his latest “Rule The World” track.

While Ariana mostly avoids controversy — and still hasn’t said a bad word about Pete Davidson following their October 2018 split — recent headlines have seen the singer slammed. On March 12, People reported backlash from fans over Ariana’s new Starbucks collaboration. The “Cloud Macchiato” that contains egg whites is not vegan, but Ariana herself maintains that she follows a vegan diet.

“I thought Starbucks new drink since it’s being endorsed by Ariana Grande would be able to be made vegan since you know she IS vegan, but upon research it has egg white powder in. V sad,” said one Twitter user cited by People.

The response on Twitter has mostly focused on the alleged hypocrisy of the new “Cloud Macchiato.” Following the lead of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus, Ariana is openly vegan and her love of animals has been well-documented.

“I love animals more than I love most people,” she reportedly said.

As The Mirror reports, Ariana was making her views on veganism clear as far back as 2013. Ariana’s March 15 Tweet confirmed her collaboration with the coffee giant, a concept that many fans have been anticipating based on the singer’s name alone. A “Grande” is, of course, a medium-sized beverage from Starbucks, and Ariana herself is frequently seen carrying the signature cup.

With “receipts looking like phone numbers,” per “7 Rings,” both the ad-hoc coffee purchases and recent Instagram update make it more than clear that Ariana Grande is raking it in.