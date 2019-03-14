New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Reveals Captain Marvel Among The Crew

The new trailer for 'Endgame' was released alongside a new poster.

With a new trailer comes a new poster. The second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped Thursday morning and in true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, a new poster was released to coincide with it. Marvel Entertainment shared the epic new photo on their Twitter and Instagram accounts this morning, showing off the remaining superheroes from Avengers: Infinity War, as well as a newcomer.

The new poster features all the surviving heroes from Infinity War, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), War Machine/Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Making her debut in the new poster is Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The galactic superheroine was specifically left out of all trailers and posters for Endgame prior to her own film being released last week. Now that the solo flick is out, Captain Marvel will likely be seen in every marketing item from here on out.

Captain Marvel also debuted for the first time in the second official trailer for Endgame, which came at the end of the two minute and 26-second video. Carol Danvers can be seen standing in the Avengers Facility in front of Thor, who calls Stormbreaker to his hand. Carol doesn’t move a muscle and seems to win the likes of Thor who claims, “I like this one.”

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/1ABjppabXT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2019

Atop the new poster is also Infinity War‘s big bad, Thanos. The Mad Titan is seen wearing his helmet from the third Avengers flick, and is in the lingering thread in the poster, much as he will be in Endgame.

A ship is also seen in the background of the photo, which appears to be the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Benatar. This is the spacecraft Tony and Nebula are stranded on in the first trailer for Endgame, which is running out of oxygen and food, leaving the two characters desperate for a rescue.

Here's your first look at the poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26, 2019! pic.twitter.com/sMJPdwLPed — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 7, 2018

Noticeably absent from the new poster are all the “deceased” players from Infinity War, including Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), King T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Despite their rumored return in Endgame, they are likely being left out of all marketing to prevent spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame premieres April 26.