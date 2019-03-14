‘The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne To Replace Finn Jones In Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’

Days after the casting news, Finn Jones has been replaced by Tom Payne.

The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne has been cast in Fox’s Prodigal Son. This casting will replace the previous casting of Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Finn Jones had only recently been cast in Prodigal Son. Telling the story of Malcolm Bright, Prodigal Son is a new crime drama series. Jones was initially billed by Deadline as playing the lead role of Bright.

However, since the first table read involving the cast and crew of this new series, the role of Bright has been recast. According to a new report by Deadline, Tom Payne has been recast in this role. Payne had reportedly previously tried out for this role and was unsuccessful.

This recasting has arisen through no malice, according to Deadline, but was based on the initial table read. Jones had been a last-minute casting for Prodigal Son, having been signed on only days prior to the table reading.

As Cinema Blend points out, it isn’t unusual for first-time table readings to lead to the recasting of characters. After all, this is the initial point of call as to whether actors work well together and whether initial plans for these characters will work once the actors are implemented. Deadline also states that Finn Jones left as a result of “creative differences.” Further details pertaining to these differences were not expanded on, however.

Tom Payne will join Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young in the cast line up for Prodigal Son.

Variety offers the following synopsis for Fox’s Prodigal Son.

“The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called ‘The Surgeon.’ He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.”

Prodigal Son is being developed by Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros TV. The screenplay is also being written by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. The new series will be directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

As yet, there is no release date for Prodigal Son. However, as Cinema Blend points out, if the pilot episode is successful, the series could be quickly greenlit by Fox and viewers could be watching it as early as next fall or midseason TV schedule.