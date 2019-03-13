WWE News: Roman Reigns Wanted To Protect His Daughter From Those Who Talked Down His Leukemia Battle

Sometimes, the toughest battles aren't what we all expect them to be.

When Roman Reigns revealed back in October that he was once again battling Leukemia, the fans of the professional wrestling world were shocked and distraught. Still, as hard as it may have been for all of them to take the news, WWE fans didn’t have it nearly as bad as the superstar himself. Even then, Reigns wasn’t thinking about just himself and the hardships that were ahead of him, but his mind was on his family and more specifically, his daughter.

After four months out of the ring, Roman Reigns recently returned to Monday Night Raw and already scored a big victory at Fastlane this past Sunday. He teamed with his brothers in The Shield one last time and they defeated the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

While his problems in the ring are big in size, his issues outside of it have been even more problematic.

In a day and age where nothing can be kept secret because of social media, there’s also the problem of false information getting out there. Sure, people would love for reporters and websites to merely give the facts, but that isn’t how it always works.

Roman Reigns has not only had to deal with his diagnosis and the therapy needed to get him into remission, but he’s had to deal with the media. The media that doesn’t always spread the truth and he wanted to make sure that his young daughter wasn’t the victim of false info.

Reigns recently spoke with The Los Angeles Times where he talked about revealing his Leukemia diagnosis to the world. Not only was he thinking about how this affected him, but he knew that having it out there in front of millions of people would also affect his family.

When thinking of his wife, Reigns said that he’s been with her since college and she’s been with him this whole time. She knows the process and how it all works, but it’s his 11-year-old daughter who he was most concerned about as he knows how wrestling news sites and social media can be.

“My big concern was my daughter, who is 11. So she’s right at that age where she’s hearing all those misguided opinions and hearing different things from different people. I thought that as long as she hears it from me, ‘This is what is going on with Dad, and I don’t want you to worry,’ that she would be OK. And she’s been great.”

All he has ever wanted to do was protect his family at all costs, but in this situation, Roman Reigns knew he had to put himself first. His health was the focus and he did whatever it took to get healthy and step back in as the guide and protector of his wife, his daughter, and his entire family.