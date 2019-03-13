NFL Free Agency Tracker 2019: Some Of The Huge Moves Made At The Start Of New League Year

The NFL has already kicked into high gear for the new league year.

Over the course of the last few days, there were a lot of big moves that were agreed upon and deals that players had come to terms on, but nothing would be official until today. As of 4 p.m. Eastern on March 13, 2019, players could complete their new contracts and sign them. Teams could also complete trades that had been put in the works, and here are some of the biggest moves that happened in the first few hours of free agency.

One of the biggest moves was that of running back Le’Veon Bell who is ready to return to football after sitting out all of last season. The former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is set to sign a four-year deal with the New York Jets which is worth $52.5 million with $35 million of it guaranteed, as reported by ESPN.

Everyone knew it was coming, but they weren’t exactly sure which team would land Bell. The same could be said for his former teammate Antonio Brown who is now the newest wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders after that trade was officially completed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two huge offensive weapons, but the 2019 NFL free agency season has already been quite busy. Many teams are making big moves with some gaining huge names while others are losing players they once coveted greatly.

When looking around the league, many teams are re-signing some of their own key free agents and getting them locked in place. In other locations, teams are welcoming in new players and it’s still hard for some fans to believe that Odell Beckham Jr. is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially cemented Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback for now and into the future. Nick Foles will not be able to save them again from a possible injury crisis as he has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Baltimore Ravens have already lost a number of big names and talent in free agency, but they are going to keep giving without getting. As reported by The Inquisitr, they have already made two huge moves by signing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas to bolster both the offense and defense.

We have agreed to terms with RB Mark Ingram. Welcome to Baltimore, @MarkIngram22 ❗️❗️ ????: https://t.co/oTIcHKXFaL pic.twitter.com/Iytzo40OVM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2019

With the additions of Ingram and Thomas, the Ravens also said goodbye to Joe Flacco and Terrell Suggs who have been part of the franchise for many years.

In Washington, the Redskins have made plenty of moves this offseason as they have signed safety Landon Collins away from the New York Giants, traded for quarterback Case Keenum, and re-signed running back Adrian Peterson.

The 2019 NFL league year is only a couple of years old and there has been plenty of movement already, but much more is on the way. All of the moves above are only some of the biggest, but teams could shock fans before all is said and done. There may not be any action happening on the field right now, but it’s an exciting time to be a fan of professional football.