Nick Jonas Gifts Priyanka Chopra $200,000 Maybach Due To Success Of Hit Song ‘Sucker’

It certainly pays to be a Jonas!

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a photo and also make her fans incredibly jealous. In the image, Priyanka and her hubby, Nick Jonas, pose in front of a black Mayback car as they each have a silver champagne glass in their hand. Chopra also holds a pooch in her other hand while Jonas has a bottle of Champagne in his other hand. They both look pretty casual with Priyanka in a pair of black overalls and Jonas in a pair of black pants, a white graphic t-shirt, and a black track jacket with white and orange stripes.

Both Jonas and Chopra lean into one another for a kiss and in the caption of the image, the Quantico actress lets fans know that she just received a pretty special gift from her hubby.

“When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha.. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever,” Chopra wrote.

And Priyanka’s new set of wheels comes at a price. According to The Hollywood Life, the car retails for about $199,900 but perhaps Nick got a sweet deal since Priyanka posted the photo for her 37 million follows, which is some pretty good free advertising. So far, the image has earned the actress a ton of attention with over 2.9 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Chopra know that she is one luccky lady while countless others gushed over the newlyweds.

Nick Jonas Gifts Wife Priyanka Chopra A Luxurious Maybach Car… pic.twitter.com/ytyI6sQBXU — fab.ng (@fab_ng) March 13, 2019

“GOALS. I love y’all! Great power couple,” one follower wrote.

“She has the money for buying it herself, but nice to get it as a gift, plus… it’s a maybach.”

“Omg! Living the best life ever,” one more gushed.

And while Nick and Priyanka still seem totally in love, it was Kevin Jonas who recently shared that Chopra initially had a little bit of competition when she and Nick first started dating. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the Jonas Brothers were making their press rounds to promote their new song “Sucker” and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden asked Kevin if his two daughters, Valentina and Alena, approve of the newest member of the family. Kevin said that while his girls do approve of her now, it took a little bit of time for Valentina to warm up to the idea of Chopra and her Uncle Nick getting cozy with one another. At first, Kevin said that it was a little rough for his youngest daughter, Valentina because she is “very connected” to Nick.

During her first meeting with Priyanka, Kevin explained that she would put her hand on Nick’s shoulder as a sign of affection. But when Valentina saw Chopra putting her arms around her uncle, she put her foot down.

“And every time her hand would go around, and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off,” Kevin explained.

Luckily, things are better between Valentina and Chopra now but it still makes for an adorable and funny story.