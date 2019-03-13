Lori Loughlin’s YouTuber Daughter Olivia Jade Slammed On Social Media In Wake Of College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin's teenage daughter has been caught up in the heat of the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, a YouTuber who goes simply by Olivia Jade online, is facing a storm of media backlash. Olivia is the oldest of Fuller House star Lori Loughlin’s two daughters. Lori and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of using bribery and cheating to get their daughter into college. The 19-year-old is currently a student at the University of Southern California, but her identity as a college student as a whole is in question, according to BBC News.

Olivia is a popular social media figure who boasts 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The content of her YouTube channel is relatable to young college girls, with videos spanning from makeup and fashion to more laid back vlogs. Meanwhile, she’s done several sponsored posts on Instagram based off of her college identity, according to NBC News. One particular post showed her sitting in her luxuriously decorated college dorm room. The post was a promotion of Amazon’s Prime Student membership which helps college students get their online purchases delivered to them in a matter of a couple days. Supporters of Olivia now feel cheated, considering these new claims that she might not have had to work for her spot in college.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were named in a college admissions bribery investigation. In September, their daughter, Olivia Jade, an influencer who made college part of her brand, posted 2 paid ads on Instagram that capitalized on being a student. https://t.co/YEmVMOY63g — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 12, 2019

Court documents state that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totalling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC [University of Southern California] crew team.”

The couple reportedly backed up their claims of their daughters’ background in rowing with pictures, although their daughters’ high school says they were never involved with the sport. The sisters’ high school guidance counselor expressed concerns of potentially false college applications, stating that she questioned whether “their applications may have contained misleading information.”

Olivia has gone primarily quiet on social media after her last video focused on her jewelry collection received a vast number of hate comments. In the video, she shares her own jewelry pieces and discusses how to acquire bling while on a budget. While it may have been well intentioned, the video didn’t go over well given the current controversy her family is facing.

YouTube users slammed Olivia, calling her spoiled and claiming she didn’t have to work for her luxurious lifestyle.

“Yeah but your mommy has money and you don’t need to budget lol. Also mommy just got busted for bribing a school for you to go to,” one user stated.

It’s not yet clear whether the teen was aware of her parents’ alleged bribery at the time it occurred.