Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Know’ Massage Parlor Owner Who Sat Next To Him At His Super Bowl Party, White House Says

In the first official White House response to the Florida influence peddling scandal, a spokesman denies that Donald Trump knows massage parlor owner Li Yang.

So far, Donald Trump has not commented on the burgeoning scandal linking him to Florida massage parlor owner Li “Cindy” Yang, who formerly owned the “spa” where, as The Inquisitr reported, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — a friend and supporter of Trump — allegedly received a sexual favor in exchange for cash, prosecutors say.

But though Yang no longer owns that Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor, she and her family still own other Florida spas that, according to The Miami Herald, have been suspected by law enforcement of links to prostitution activities.

The “massage” spas appear to be just one element of Yang’s activities in South Florida. As The Inquisitr reported, she has also operated what appears to be an influence-peddling operation, selling access to Trump and other top Republicans at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for Chinese business figures — individuals who, experts say, are likely to have links to China’s intelligence operations, creating what one expert called a “massive” national security risk.

While the exact nature of Yang’s relationship to Trump and his inner circle is not entirely clear, the businesswomen was photographed sitting next to Trump at a February 3 Super Bowl watching party held at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf resort, as The Inquisitr has also covered.

Is Yang Trump's Ying? Ex-Spa owner rubs elbows(?) with @realDonaldTrump at Trump's Superbowl party. (Where is Robert Kraft in this picture?)#DumpTrump pic.twitter.com/iWqMbmYN70 — Audrey Davis (@AudreyD14520765) March 11, 2019

While Trump has not commented on his relationship with Yang, for the first time, a White House spokesperson did make a comment on the relationship, when questioned by a reporter from Mother Jones magazine.

“The President doesn’t know this woman,” spokesperson Judd Deere told Mother Jones, quoted in the article published on Tuesday.

Trump has also been photographed with Yang on at least one other occasion, as well as with other prominent Republicans including 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Facebook page of massage parlor founder Cindy Yang is “covered in photos” of herself with Trump, Junior, Eric, Sarah Palin and Florida State officials. https://t.co/bBfpxxHPza pic.twitter.com/S6BGpxCxxx — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 9, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. has also posed with Yang.

Donald Trump Jr. and Cindy Yang pic.twitter.com/Dh9IzkRxPY — aux (@auxwit) March 8, 2019

In addition to her access-selling operation, Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday that Yang “was also using proximity to Trump and his properties to peddle so-called investor visas.”

Investor visas are green cards with a limited two-year term that may be obtained by foreign nationals in exchange for making certain types of investments in United States properties or business endeavors.

Yang has also been active in two nonprofit groups with direct links to China’s ruling Communist Party, as The Inquisitr reported. She served as a regional deputy director for the Association for the Peaceful Unification of China, a Chinese-government-linked group that advocates for China’s control of Taiwan. She also served on a regional branch of the Chinese Association of Science and Technology, a group that links the Chinese government to “the country’s science and technology community.”