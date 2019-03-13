Jose Canseco’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out About Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Cheating Rumors

Jose Canseco’s former wife, Jessica Canseco, is speaking out about the rumors that she’s been having an affair with Alex Rodriguez behind Jennifer Lopez’s back.

According to E! News, Jessica Canseco claims that her ex-husband and former baseball player, Jose Canseco, is spitting false claims about her and Alex Rodriguez cheating with each other behind Jennifer Lopez’s back.

Jessica claims that the accusations are ridiculous and that she and A-Rod are just friends, who actually haven’t seen one another in a very long time.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true. I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” Jessica wrote via Twitter.

The former Mrs. Canseco also revealed she had no idea that her ex-husband was causing a scene on social media, and that she had to go through a bit of trouble just to make her own statement.

“In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” Jessica added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas over the weekend. The couple shared their happy news via social media, and not long after, Jose Canseco shocked fans by claiming A-Rod was cheating on J-Lo.

“Little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted on Sunday night.

Sources then told In Touch Weekly Magazine that Lopez refused to let the cheating allegations about Rodriguez ruin the happy celebration of the couple’s engagement.

An insider revealed that Jennifer knows Alex and Jose have had bad blood in the past, and that she is choosing to ignore the rivalry between the two former baseball players.

Instead, she’s focused on her love for A-Rod and thinking about what their life will be like as husband and wife with their blended family.

Meanwhile, it seems that there is no love lost between Jose and Jessica Canseco, but fans are likely more concerned with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at this time.