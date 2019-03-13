Sofia Richie Searching For The Perfect Gift For Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th Birthday

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship has really grown in the last few months. Scott Disick’s model girlfriend has gotten so close to the mother of his children that she’s reportedly looking for a very special gift to give her.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie has been searching for the perfect gift to give Kourtney Kardashian for her upcoming 40th birthday. The two women have been spending a lot of time together, and have been taken vacations with one another, Scott Disick, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family. At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” an insider tells the outlet.

Kardashian will turn 40 on April 18, and Richie has been hard at work searching for something to give her. Sources reveal that Sofia hasn’t purchased anything just yet, but that she looking for something meaningful and thoughtful, and has even been asking for advice about what to give Kourtney.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is planning a wild birthday bash in honor of her 40th year on this earth. She’s said to be preparing to invite tons of good looking guys, and have a very sexy celebration, which Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will likely be invited to.

Kourt is allegedly having her mother, Kris Jenner, plan the party, which will include topless serves, both male and female. She also wants erotic dancers and tons of champagne, according to Radar Online.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” the Kardashian source claims.

The insider also reveals that Kardashian is planning to send a message to the world with her sexy 40th birthday bash, she wants everyone to know that she’s still fabulous no matter how old she is.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, her relationship with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, and the rest of her famous family w hen Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this month.