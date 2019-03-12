Bethenny Frankel Might Quit ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ After Season 11, Find Out Why She’s Scaling Back

Bethenny Frankel wants to wind down her career.

Bethenny Frankel could be ready to leave her role on The Real Housewives of New York City after filming wraps on Season 11.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on March 11, Frankel revealed during her custody trial against Jason Hoppy last week that she had plans to wind down her career in an effort to “have a better quality of life” with her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey.

“It goes from having nothing to being successful to being comfortable,” Frankel said during her testimony, confirming she will soon “lighten [her] load.”

During her testimony, Frankel said that she was feeling stressed out during the times she spent away from her daughter and noted that managing her “very contentious situation” with Hoppy has been strenuous. She even compared her horrible custody battle, which has been going on for over six years, to having another job.

“Managing it has effects [on] all areas of my life,” she explained.

Because Frankel felt as if she was being pulled in so many directions throughout her custody battle over Bryn, she knew something had to give and has now decided to allow herself more time to herself.

As for a possible exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel said it was an “if” when it came to a Season 11 return.

According to All About the Real Housewives‘ report, Frankel plans to spend the upcoming year focusing on her deal with HSN and on producing new television shows. So, when it comes to a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City, and her many business dealings with her Skinnygirl brand, she may have to cut back when it comes to her reality career if she wants to truly embark on a less hectic lifestyle.

In other news, Frankel is currently enjoying a new romance with boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she went public with in Boston at the end of last year. As fans will recall, Frankel previously spent two years in an up-and-down romance with Dennis Shields before he tragically died last August.

Although Frankel and Bernon appear to be quite serious about their relationship, it does not appear that he filmed any episodes for the currently airing season of the Bravo TV reality show.

To see more of Frankel and her family, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.