NFL Free Agency Talk: The New Orleans Saints Want Dez Bryant Back

After not playing a single game for the Saints, they still want him back.

Last season, the New Orleans Saints went looking for wide receiver help and finally found it with Dez Bryant. Unfortunately, the former Dallas Cowboy never made it into a game before an Achilles injury ended his season and stopped things short. Now, the Saints are still needing help in the same department and they have their eyes on the same prize.

Before Bryant’s injury happened, the Saints were hoping he would not only provide another weapon for Drew Brees but get some heat off of Michael Thomas. After his injury, it took a combination of Austin Carr, Keith Kirkwood, and Thomas still continued to be regularly double-teamed.

The Saints were hoping that Bryant would add another level of intensity to their offense, and it appears they still want to try him out. According to Pro Football Talk, the Saints are still very interested in the 30-year-old Bryant and want him back for 2019.

Bryant is still rehabbing his Achilles injury, but he has repeatedly said that he wants to continue his career. His time with the Dallas Cowboys may have come to an end, but he’s insistent that won’t be the final chapter of his book in the NFL.

The good thing for Bryant is that the Saints are ready for him to attempt his comeback once again in New Orleans.

Before signing with the Saints last season, Bryant had spoken to and worked out for a few other teams. The Baltimore Ravens offered him a multi-year deal which he turned down. Later, the Cleveland Browns offered him a one-year deal which many thought he would end up taking. He turned them down too.

Bryant said he wanted a one-year deal somewhere, but he wanted it to be with a contender. He obviously made the right choice as the Saints were one game away from the Super Bowl before their season came to an end.

While the Saints are interested in bringing Dez back, the good news for them is that he appears to have interest in heading back to NOLA.

For now, Dez Bryant is focusing on rehabbing his injury and making sure he is in a place to get back on the field. Others have made returns after such an injury, but it’s not an easy one to come back from.

The New Orleans Saints definitely need help at wide receiver because Michael Thomas is understandably receiving too much attention. There are some viable options to look at in free agency, but if Dez Bryant’s rehab goes well, the “X” may be thrown up in the Superdome in 2019.