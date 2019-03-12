New Full-Length Trailer For Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Remake Shows A Singing Will Smith And Other Details

Disney releases a new full-length trailer for the upcoming film 'Aladdin,' and it gives further insight into Will Smith's character, Genie, and other aspects of the film.

The official trailer for the upcoming film Aladdin shows Will Smith, as Genie, singing “Friend Like Me.” Quite a few other fun and interesting scenes are also included in the sneak peek.

People released an article detailing the new trailer that Disney dropped on Tuesday, and the upcoming movie looks to be a fun ride.

The upcoming Aladdin is a retelling of the classic 1992 Disney tale of a street rat, Aladdin, finding a magical genie and using his mystical powers to become a prince. The ultimate goal? To win the heart of Princess Jasmine.

The movie’s new trailer reveals that the remake is looking to be a fairly loyal retelling of the original.

One of the trailer’s main highlights is the extended look at Will Smith’s portrayal of Genie. On his first appearance outside of the lamp, Genie strikes an intimidating figure. His large stature — his arms folded — and his deep voice are noticeable as he explains his purpose in granting wishes.

However, it’s quickly revealed that his character is just as charming and as mischievous as the original. Will Smith grins at the stunned Aladdin upon their meeting.

The trailer also gives a brief glimpse at the classic song “Friend Like Me,” one which sees Will Smith lending his musical talents to the movie.

It’s also revealed in the trailer that Will Smith’s character frequently sheds his blue CGI exterior for a natural, human appearance. Genie is likely to do so in order to blend into crowds, and to communicate with Aladdin. This is a decision that’s proving controversial with fans, many of whom can’t decide whether they want the big guy to be blue or not.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin. See it in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/vYGZUcIP1U — Disney (@Disney) March 12, 2019

According to the BBC, after some fans complained about Genie’s character lacking the iconic blue skin from the original film, Disney quickly released a teaser trailer showing that the lovable Genie would sometimes appear in his traditional shade.

Instead of quelling fan fears, it sparked the flames of a whole new controversy. Some critical fans claimed to be disturbed by the blue version of the character.

“It turns out that Will Smith’s Aladdin Genie will haunt my nightmares,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis,” said another.

“All three of my wishes would be to unsee the Will Smith genie,” quipped another individual.

In addition to the added glimpses of Will Smith’s character, the full-length trailer also gives a sneak peak at the iconic “Whole New World” song from the original movie, which has excited many fans.

While many fans are nervous about Will Smith stepping into the iconic role that was once held by comedy legend Robin Williams, others are saying that they won’t pass judgment on the film based on the trailers alone.

Aladdin fans are waiting to see how the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star does when the actual movie hits theaters on May 24.