Kylie Jenner Can’t Function Without BFF Jordyn Woods, Per ‘Radar’

Kylie Jenner is said to be lost without her best friend, Jordyn Woods, whom she had a falling out with after it was revealed that Jordyn had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Kylie Jenner has been missing Woods very much over the past few weeks. Jordyn, who used to live in Kylie’s guest house, was like a sister to Jenner, and now that she’s gone, Kylie reportedly doesn’t know what to do with herself.

“They haven’t seen each other but to think they haven’t been in communication with each other is kinda crazy. Their lives were practically one for many years. Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Woods has been trying to get back in Jenner’s good graces, but that Kylie knows she can’t trust her former best friend any longer.

“Jordyn has tried to win Kylie’s friendship back countless times. Kylie knows that Jordyn cannot live the basic life after having it so good for so long. She also knows she can never trust her,” the insider added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are said to be working on rebuilding their friendship in the wake of the cheating scandal. However, a lot of damage has been done.

In addition to Jordyn reportedly kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, she also appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story.

Jordyn claimed to have done nothing wrong, revealing that she bumped into Tristan at a bar and that a group of them went back to the basketball player’s house for an after-party.

Woods says that when she left the party early the next morning, Thompson kissed her on the lips. Jordyn claims that she didn’t tell Kylie or Khloe about the incident because she was too scared. However, Kardashian later called Woods out for lying.

The following day, Khloe took to her Twitter account to reveal that while Tristan was to blame for breaking up her family, she was more shocked and hurt by Jordyn’s actions, as she had treated Woods like a little sister.

Fans will likely get to see more of the drama between Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.