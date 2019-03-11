‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Scheana Marie And Rumored Hookup Carl Radke To Appear On ‘WWHL’

Scheana Marie will be joined by the 'Summer House' star tonight.

Scheana Marie and Carl Radke are set to reunite on tonight’s new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Years after Scheana shut down rumors of a hookup with the Summer House cast member, which were repeated by several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, the singer and reality star will be appearing alongside Carl on the late-night talk show, where they are sure to address the past reports.

On March 11, Scheana confirmed her upcoming appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Instagram by sharing a video of Andy promoting the new episode on his own Instagram page. In the video, Andy was seen sitting down with his baby boy Benjamin, who he welcomed via surrogate earlier this year, on his chest.

According to a past report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, rumors of a hookup between Scheana and Carl were pushed by Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Stephen McGee, early last year after her breakup from Robert Parks-Valletta. However, at the time, Scheana spoke out against her co-stars and said their claims were “BS.”

A short time later, Scheana attempted to explain why the rumors began during an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show. As she explained, many believed she and Carl hooked up with one another because she knew her way around Carl’s apartment. Scheana also tried to shut down the reports while speaking to Andy during a past episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“We had a drunken makeout once in New York, not twice, once,” she said. “Making out I don’t consider hooking up.”

Scheana Marie’s love life has been a complicated storyline to follow over the past several episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. As fans have seen, Scheana started off Season 7 in a flirtatious place with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott but was later seen enjoying a date with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes. Then, in a sneak peek at the remaining scenes of the show, Scheana is seen arguing with Adam after admitting to sleeping with someone entirely different.

As fans saw in the preview clip, Scheana attempted to downplay her hookup with the mystery man by telling Adam she was thinking about him the whole time. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to help her case.

To see more of Scheana, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and tonight’s Watch What Happens Live at 11 p.m., also on Bravo TV.