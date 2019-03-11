Ariana Grande Is Stunned Upon Learning Of Her Legendary Achievement

Ariana Grande is surprised to hear that her song '7 rings' has helped her accomplish something that hasn't been done since Michael Jackson.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ariana Grande is shocked that she’s the first musician since Michael Jackson to have four number one songs in eight months.

On Sunday, Headline Planet broke the news that Grande had achieved a major milestone in her career when her song “7 Rings” hit the top of the charts that morning.

It represents the fourth song in eight months to be number one on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It’s an achievement no one has accomplished since Michael Jackson in 1988, doing so in a little over six months.

Grande shared a link to the article on Twitter with the caption “the f**k?” showing just how surprised she was by the news.

“surreal and funny and thank u i love u i don’t know how to react to anything but thank u so…… much,” Grande said in a later post on Twitter.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the news with a serious of heart emojis and congratulatory statements.

“love y so much.. u truly deserve this,” said one Twitter user.

“u deserve the whole world,” said another.

But some fans have pointed out that this latest achievement isn’t exactly news.

As Bustle reports, Grande has been breaking numerous records this year as her songs continue topping the charts and her albums grow in popularity.

In February, she broke another record by having three songs in the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s an achievement that hasn’t been done since The Beatles in 1964.

Grande responded on Twitter that she thought her fans had “edited” the chart listing, insisting that it was a joke at first before verifying it was real news.

This achievement helped her accomplish another record of having 11 of her songs in the top 40, making her the record holder for most songs in the top 40 simultaneously by a female artist.

When her album Thank U, Next hit the number one spot on Billboard’s 200, it earned her another record – the most streams of a pop genre album in a week.

These achievements have all been accomplished since early February of this year.

“are we even surprised at this point,” said one fan upon hearing of the latest accomplishment and summing up the sentiment of many others.

Many fans have been impressed that throughout it all, Grande has remained relatively humble and expressed gratitude to her fans multiple times.

Given the multiple records her songs and albums have been breaking and a recent win at the Grammys, it’s an understatement to say that Grande is off to a great start this year.