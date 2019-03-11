Lisa Vanderpump Reveals The Moment She Knew Her Friendship With Kyle Richards Was ‘Finished’ For Good

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star speaks out about 'Puppygate' and her fractured friendships with her Bravo co-stars.

Lisa Vanderpumop’s Bravo blog suffered a glitch, but now that it’s fixed, fans can read her true thoughts on the “Puppygate” drama that is currently playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump posted to Instagram on Sunday to let fans know that her blog was accidentally hidden on the Bravo TV website, but is now up and running. In a lengthy post, the RHOBH star went into detail about the Puppygate scandal and her fractured friendships with her Real Housewives co-stars, most notably Kyle Richards.

The wealthy restaurateur and animal activist wrote that the past year has been “extraordinarily challenging” in the aftermath of her brother Mark’s death. Vanderpump admitted she “floundered” and didn’t cope as she fell into a depression in the days and months following her only sibling’s suicide.

Things came to a head when longtime friend and RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards came to Lisa’s house to encourage her to talk to the other Housewives following a puppy “scandal” involving Dorit Kemsley, who adopted a Vanderpump Dogs puppy that later ended up at a dog shelter. Lisa Vanderpump has been accused of drumming up drama surrounding the Puppygate story, with co-star Lisa Rinna going so far as to allege that she tricked the other castmates into talking about it for the sake of a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff TV show.

In her blog, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that her conversation with Kyle Richards—which ended in a heated exchange that had her husband Ken Todd kicking Kyle out of their house—marked the end of their friendship for one very important reason.

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable. I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

Vanderpump, who shares two kids, Pandora and Max, with her husband of 36 years, added that the blowout with Kyle took place on her birthday weekend and that she tried to pull herself together to celebrate with family “after the nasty confrontation with one of my supposed good friends.”

Lisa Vanderpump also posted a pointed message that was seemingly aimed at Lisa Rinna’s accusations about her setting the cast up to help the launch of her spinoff.

“I rarely comment on the endless nastiness and accusations from castmates; however, anybody who lies and asserts that I was responsible for the filming schedule at Vanderpump Dogs needs to retract that.”

Lisa Vanderpump added that she doesn’t “give a damn” about the Real Housewives drama at this point, and instead is focusing on her work at her foundation. The reality TV queen bee, who also stars on Vanderpump Rules, revealed that she hasn’t watched any of the episodes of this season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she has “decided not to revisit a painful time in my life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.