Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out For Lunch In Santa Barbara With Ex Scott Disick And His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian joined her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie for a casual lunch on Sunday.

The trio stepped out for a family outing in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, along with Kourt and Scott’s kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Also joining the group were Sofia’s friend Diane and her boyfriend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a full-black ensemble and black sneakers, topping it off with a long beige trench coat. She stayed protected from the sun rays with a pair of cool dark shades while wearing her hair in a simple, loose style with a mid part.

Scott, 35, opted for a black sweatshirt and navy blue pants combo, as well as blue Nike low-top sneakers, as reported by Daily Mail. The former reality TV couple made their way to their respective cars alongside Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, who donned an equally casual outfit consisting of a gray T-shirt and an army-green jacket. She paired it with ripped light blue jeans and white sneakers, as well as a small black handbag and black sunglasses.

And because the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, all three of Scott and Kourtney’s kids looked super stylish. Mason rocked a white T-shirt and red pants combo, while Penelope wore a sparkly blue sweatsuit and white boots, and Reign sported a black T-shirt and tight pants ensemble with matching little black sneakers.

The whole group probably headed back to Los Angeles after spending the night in Santa Barbara. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney posted several pictures of her children playing on the beach this weekend, as well as a picture of what appears to be the house they stayed at overnight. She documented the trip on her Instagram stories, starting with a sunset drive on Pacific Coast Highway.

And while Sofia also posted several clips of herself and her friend Diane by the beach, it’s hard to tell whether they were in Malibu and joined Kourtney and the kids for lunch in Santa Barbara on Sunday, or whether the entire group spent the night together in the charming coastal town.

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015, and he started dating the 21-year-old model in 2017. Despite Kourt’s alleged initial hesitation in accepting Sofia as part of the family, they have now seemingly overcome their differences and often hang out together, having vacationed both in Mexico and in Aspen.