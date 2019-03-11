Dido Reveals She Nearly Died In South Wales

British singer-songwriter Dido has revealed she nearly died in South Wales when a friend of hers arranged a riding trip in the Brecon Beacons.

The “White Flag” hitmaker recently released her fifth studio album, Still On My Mind, her first record since 2013.

In promotion of her new album, Dido has done an interview with The Guardian and has revealed quite a few things her fans might have been unaware of.

“A horse named Donna nearly killed me. A friend arranged a riding trip in the Brecon Beacons. I fell off and was on the floor with my legs in the stirrups. After climbing back on, the slope turned steeper and the horse went faster. The saddle slid off and I remember thinking: “Right, this is it,” Dido explained.

In the same interview, she also revealed growing up at home without a TV, embracing getting older, losing her father, and her religious beliefs.

“Losing my dad taught me there’s no way to bypass the grieving process. I cried for a long time when he died,” the “Give You Up” singer expressed.

“I’ve always had this innate belief in God or some higher power. I’m not involved in organized religion, but I was brought up in and outside of it.”

Dido rose to fame in 2000 when she featured on Eminem’s No. 1 hit, “Stan.” Her debut album, No Angel took after the collaboration and sold over 22 million copies worldwide. BBC reported that the album is the 25th best-selling album of all time in the U.K. It won Best British Album at the 2001 BRIT Awards.

Dido’s follow up album, Life For Rent matched the success of No Angel and gave her, her first Grammy Award nomination for its lead single, “White Flag.” It was nominated in the category for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Safe Trip Home, Dido’s third studio album was released five years after the previous and gained her a second Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical in 2010. In 2013, she released Girl Who Got Away which became her fourth consecutive top five album in the U.K.

When making Still On My Mind, she indicated that it was made in a very simple and relaxed way.

“It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals were recorded on the sofa, and a lot of it was recorded at home,” Dido said.

Last year, BBC announced that she would embark on her first tour in 15 years. The tour will start in May and will go across Europe and North America.