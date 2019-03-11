NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Puts Away Family Rivalries, Makes Pitch For Golden Tate To Join Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey has engaged in a bit of family rivalry in the past with Golden Tate, who just happens to be his girlfriend’s brother, but the star cornerback is putting that on the back burner as he tries to recruit Tate to join him in Jacksonville.

Ramsey reached out via Twitter this weekend to make a pitch for Tate to join him in Florida, saying it could bring the entire family closer together. Ramsey seemed intrigued in his own Twitter response.

“Yo @Jaguars I think [Golden Tate] available I’m pretty sure… football is family right? Y’all don’t really want my daughter to only see her cousins in the offseason # RandomSundayThoughts,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

“Lil bro raising a really good point,” Tate replied.

Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey have been known to banter in the past, with Ramsey boasting last year that his family would beat the Tates in a “Family Olympics.” As Pride of Detroit noted, Golden Tate pushed back a bit against the assertion that his family was athletically inferior.

When told that Ramsey claimed his family could beat the Tate family in a game of flag football, Golden said he would make sure that never happens.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think so,” Tate responded. “I really don’t think so, because I’m going to handle Jalen by myself.”

It’s not clear just how serious the free agency pitch might be, but the Jaguars could be in the market for a reliable receiver like Tate. After the team’s 2018 campaign finished in a disappointing 5-11 after some picked them as a dark horse Super Bowl contender, the Jaguars were left with a number of needs, and CBS Sports noted that wide receiver is one of the top ones.

That will be especially true given that the team will likely have a new quarterback under center in 2019. The team has shown signs that it will be moving on from Blake Bortles, though Adam Schefter noted on Twitter that Jaguars plan on keeping Bortles around at least until they determine who will be the starting quarterback next season.

Tate also seems to have expressed some interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers, or at least the drama surrounding the team. On Sunday morning, as news broke that the team traded No. 1 wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders, Tate tweeted the word “Steelers” with an emoji of a person with a hand on their chin and a quizzical look.

Golden Tate may get the chance to check out the Jaguars more this week, when free agency begins on Wednesday. It’s not clear if the team has shown any formal interest in him, though Ramsey will likely be pushing for it.