Barbie-Themed Hotel Suite Available For 2019 To Celebrate Barbie’s 60th Birthday

Barbie fans should consider booking a stay at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe.

The ultimate Barbie fan should consider booking a trip to Mexico, CNN is reporting. The Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe spent 20 weeks redecorating an exclusive suite into a dream Barbie room in honor of Barbie’s 60th birthday. The suite contains a pink pool cabana and a life-sized DreamCamper, Barbie’s glamorous version of an RV. In addition, the room will be decorated with the most exclusive and rare Barbie dolls created over the last six decades.

Along with the Barbie decor, those who choose to stay at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe are given the Barbie treatment. The guest will be welcomed with style as they walk down a hot pink carpet to the front desk. A collection of Barbie’s iconic shoes will be on display, but enlarged to fit a human rather than a tiny doll. When you aren’t hanging out by the pool or the DreamCamper, you can opt to dine out at the hotel restaurant “Madera.” Madera is also sticking to theme, providing a pink-themed menu that offers heart-shaped pizzas, red velvet treats, and strawberry ice-cream. After all, nothing says Barbie like sweet pink food!

“Barbie loves to travel, enjoys nature and cares about the environment, without forgoing the comfort of the most sophisticated accommodations,” said Andres Korngold, general manager of Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe. “Travelers can now join in her dream glamping experience.”

Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe has partnered with the Mattel toy company to transform a room into the ultimate Barbie glamping experience! https://t.co/YLLl2Oe5R7 pic.twitter.com/gPIpcBATbd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 8, 2019

Glamping, a.k.a. “glam camping,” can be experienced from March 7 to December 27 in 2019. Prices start at $189 per night on weekdays and $229 per night on weekends.

Mattel has had successful collaborations with hotels in the past. This isn’t even the first time that the Barbie brand has partnered with the Hilton — Hilton Buenos Aires, Argentina, offered a Barbie-themed room in 2014 that provided a catwalk and a spa bathroom. It’s fascinating to see how far Barbie has come since the doll first debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959!

This exclusive suite is one of many celebrations made in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary. The beloved doll’s brand has grown from marketing a simple, glamorous fashionista to marketing the strength and empowerment of girls around the world. As part of the 60th birthday celebrations, a couple of strong women will have Barbie dolls made in their likeness — tennis player Naomi Osaka and actress Yara Shahidi. Osaka and Shahidi are just two of the many strong women that the girls of today can look up to through the Barbie brand.