Top 10 Best Photos Of Jennifer Lopez On ARod’s Instagram

Check out these incredibly romantic photos of JLo shared by ARod on his Instagram page, including the one from when their incredible love story first began.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just gotten engaged and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The 49-year-old singer and actress and 43-year-old retired baseball star have been dating for two years, during which time JLo and ARod have become a fan-favorite couple.

The two have been at the center of wedding rumors for months and fans couldn’t be more thrilled that ARod finally popped the question — especially given the extremely romantic setting in which he proposed. A sweet photo posted to his Instagram page on Saturday evening revealed that the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress and the former New York Yankees baseball player were out enjoying a sunset walk on the beach when he presented her with a fabulous emerald-cut diamond ring — one which is estimated to be worth around $4.5 million, as recently reported by The Inquisitr.

But the now-famous engagement ring photo is not the only snapshot on ARod’s Instagram to have caught the public’s eye. Alex Rodriguez often uses the popular social media platform to post photographs of his enchanting lady — both adorable and sizzling in nature. In fact, ARod has made a habit out of documenting JLo’s jaw-dropping red-carpet looks. In addition, he also enjoys posting sweet and silly photos of the two of them together — and it’s often these photographs that truly capture the amazing chemistry between the two.

Here are, in no particular order, the top 10 best photos of Jennifer Lopez shared by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on his Instagram page.

Oscars’ Night

While fans have had the chance to see a slew of photos showcasing the head-turning outfit worn by JLo to the 2019 Oscars, this lovely selfie snapped by ARod right from inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre offers a sweet glimpse into the glam queen’s private life and her amazing love affair with her beau.

Grammys’ Night

Fans are not likely to forget JLo’s fiery performance at this year’s Grammys. But this candid snapshot – taken inside the Staples Center, where the Grammy Awards ceremony was hosted – gives a delicious look behind the scenes. ARod hilarious caption reveals that the gorgeous singer is as funny and sassy as she is beautiful.

Sweet Christmas Snap

In this adorable photo posted by ARod on the last day of Christmas, he and JLo don matching PJs as they cozy up at the festive table. In the snap, the dazzling Jennifer flaunts her flawless makeup-free look as she gives a warm, happy smile to the camera.

Silly Swing Snap

JLo in a sheer dress having fun on a swing set? Yes, please! In this adorable snapshot posted by ARod, the two lovebirds channel their inner child as they let loose and enjoy each other’s company. The curve-hugging, see-through gown showcases JLo’s incredible figure to perfection, leaving very little to the imagination.

Pretty In Pink

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the New York premiere of her movie, Second Act. But before she and ARod headed to the star-studded event, he snapped an adorable photo of the two. The beaming smiles on their faces show that their home must be booming with laughter whenever these two are together.

American Music Awards

This lovable selfie taken by ARod right before his lady’s big performance at the 2018 AMAs says it all. While JLo looks incredible in her dazzling silver jumpsuit, check out the proud look on her fiancé’s face. Alex Rodriguez really proved himself the ultimate husband-to-be by being there to support his superstar girlfriend on her big night.

Steamy Photo Shoot

Speaking of ARod being proud to be dating a hottie like JLo, a few months ago the athlete showed off a gorgeous photo of his fiancée, taken during a 2018 photo shoot for InStyle magazine. In the snapshot, the “If You Had My Love” singer flaunts her hourglass figure in an eye-popping emerald cut-out dress. “How lucky am I?” ARod captioned the Instagram photo.

Sun-Kissed Snap

In this jaw-dropping photo shared by ARod on Labor Day Weekend, JLo is basking in the sunlight as she holds up an adorable mug emblazoned with her initial. The “On The Floor” singer shows off her spectacular physique and rock-hard abs in a pair of form-fitting leggings and matching sports bra.

Fun Day At The Market

In this beautiful photo shared by Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a white lace dress. Given their recent engagement announcement, one can’t help but notice that the snapshot gives off a very endearing bridal vibe.

The One From Where It All Began

As many fans will remember, JLo and ARod made their spectacular debut at the 2017 Met Gala. The two wowed everyone by showing up together on the red carpet and have since then become one of the most admired celebrity couples. Before their big first public appearance as a couple, the former baseball player took to Instagram to post this heart-warming photo — the one from where it all began.