Mueller Should Make Trump Testify Under Oath, Suggests Top Democrat

In an interview broadcast Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff suggested that Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes President Trump testify under oath, The Hill reports.

Schiff went on NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the latest developments in Mueller’s ongoing probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion between official Moscow and the Trump campaign. The California representative said that Mueller would make a “mistake” by letting Trump submit written answers.

According to Schiff, the president is “perfectly fine” with lying to the public, which is why he needs to be made to personally testify under oath.

“I do think ultimately it’s a mistake because probably the best way to get the truth would be to put the president under oath because, as he’s made plain in the past, he feels it’s perfectly fine to lie to the public. After all, he has said, ‘It’s not like I’m talking before a magistrate.’ Well, maybe he should talk before a magistrate.”

The Top Democrat explained that written answers from a witness are usually crafted by lawyers, which is why Mueller needs to make President Trump testify under oath. “You need to be able to ask follow-up questions in real time,” Schiff said.

The president’s legal team, lead by Rudy Giuliani, has suggested that it would be better for Trump to not testify because he could get “trapped into perjury.”

But Trump legal team’s hesitance to allow the president to testify is not the only reason Mueller will have a hard time getting the commander-in-chief to appear before a magistrate, according to Adam Schiff. The House Intelligence Committee chairman said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also facing intense pressure from Attorney General William Barr.

Rep. Adam Schiff: Robert Mueller is making a big mistake if he doesn't subpoena Donald Trump to testify under oath. https://t.co/7Nvwee1eZ6 pic.twitter.com/Sd3DYEMvFw — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 10, 2019

Barr, according to Schiff, has shown “hostility” to Mueller’s investigation and would therefore “likely” oppose a subpoena of President Donald Trump. The pressure Barr has been excreting on the Special Counsel, according to the top Democrat, is also the reason Mueller is rushing to wrap up the investigation.

It remains unclear whether Robert Mueller is close to concluding his investigation or not, however. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, numerous media reports have alleged that Mueller is close to bringing the Russia probe to an end.

Following these reports, Schiff stepped up and vowed to even subpoena the Special Counsel’s report “if necessary.”

News that Mueller is wrapping up the probe have also prompted House Democrats to launch more investigations pertaining to the president’s business dealings. As The Washington Post reported, House Democrats made sweeping requests for documents, targeting Donald Trump’s closest allies and even family members.