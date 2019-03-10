Jared Kushner Is ‘The Greatest Domestic Danger To America,’ Says Legal Expert

'Kushner is going to get us into a devastating war with Iran.'

University of New Hampshire professor and former attorney, Seth Abramson, described on Saturday Jared Kushner as “the greatest domestic danger” to the United States, Raw Story reports.

Abramson, who has long been researching Kushner for an upcoming book, said that the president’s son-in-law and White House adviser is “now the greatest domestic danger to America” because he is effectively the country’s shadow president. This opinion is, according to the former attorney, shared by many U.S. intelligence officials.

What former Vice President Dick Cheney was perceived to be to George W. Bush, Jared Kushner is to President Trump — except Kushner’s role is much more “sinister” than Cheney’s, according to the former attorney.

Jared Kushner will get the United States into a “devastating” war with Iran in order to make money for himself, Abramson predicted, which is one of the reasons the White House adviser “deserves” to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“Kushner is going to get us into a devastating war with Iran. Jared, singlehandedly. Jared, to make money for himself. I’ll say now that Jared more richly deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life than Manafort, and Manafort richly deserves it. That’s how bad this is.”

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Abrams suggested, should speak to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Not because of the alleged Russian collusion that Mueller has been appointed to investigate, but because he knows “exactly how dangerous” Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is.

“I don’t know if Mueller can save us from this particular danger or not,” he said.

The number one issue in American politics right now is the fact that Jared Kushner has been granted top security clearance, according to the former attorney, because this allows him to “circumvent” the intelligence community.

How did Jared Kushner manage to get a security clearance even though security specialists raised concerns? We’ve requested an investigation.https://t.co/E3ECsTurWp — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 10, 2019

As reported by The New York Times, Kushner was granted the highest level of security clearance because Donald Trump demanded it, against the better judgment of intelligence officials.

The decision to grant Kushner a top security clearance was widely criticized by members of the Democratic Party, many of whom alleged nepotism and threatened legal action. But to no avail. As CNN reported, the White House rejected House Oversight Committee’s request for Kushner’s security clearance documents.

According to University of New Hampshire professor Seth Abramson, what the American people need right now are whistle-blowers — individuals willing to disclose and share with the public what the “Kushner-Trump axis” is up to.

“Our values have been betrayed in ways that we may shortly feel so keenly our heads will spin,” Abramson concluded.