Ann Curry May Be Heading To ‘CBS This Morning’

Is former Today newswoman Ann Curry heading to CBS This Morning?

According to reports from both Variety and Page Six, the new president of CBS News, Susan Zirinsky, is thinking about shaking the division up by moving some of the network’s morning and evening news anchors around.

CBS This Morning currently has four co-hosts: Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and Bianna Golodryga. One possible move that has been buzzed about since last month is shifting O’Donnell from the a.m. show to CBS Evening News, ousting anchor Jeff Glor. Additionally, if this change is instated, the nightly news program may move from New York City to Washington, D.C., which is an area in which O’Donnell’s husband, Geoff Tracy, owns a couple of restaurants.

As for King, a separate Page Six piece, stated that she has one year left on her multimillion-dollar contract with CBS This Morning and has begun negotiations. The news anchor, who made headlines this week for remaining graceful during an interview with alleged sexual abuser R. Kelly, is reportedly seeking a huge salary bump to stay with the network. An insider told the media outlet that King, who reportedly earns $6 million per year, is seeking “George Stephanopoulos money,” which would be between $15 and $18 million per year.

Furthermore, Variety noted that Dickerson may move to 60 Minutes to cover politics.

If some or all of these changes take place, will there be a position open at CBS for Ann Curry?

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Page Six reported that the 62-year-old broadcast journalist has had “informal talks” with top executives at CBS to join the network’s morning program. But a source close to Curry said that if she had her way, she would much rather work for one of the nighttime news shows, either CBS Evening News or 60 Minutes, after her disappointing past experience with morning TV (she reportedly clashed with Today‘s top anchor at the time, Matt Lauer, who allegedly had her fired).

However, Variety’s sources said that Curry’s conversations with CBS occurred before Zirinsky was appointed president of CBS News and that she is no longer being considered for a position.

CBS This Morning is currently in last place in the ratings for its time slot, averaging about 3.2 million total viewers. ABC’s Good Morning America is the leading morning program with 4.2 million viewers, and NBC’s Today sits in the No. 2 position with 4.1 million viewers.

Representatives for CBS and Curry declined to comment on the reports.