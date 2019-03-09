Robert Mueller Is Prepared To Drop A ‘Collusion Bomb’ On The White House, Former Prosecutor Says

There has not yet been any public evidence that Donald Trump directly colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, but that will soon change, a former prosecutor predicts.

In an interview on MSNBC this weekend, Greg Kirschner said that special counsel Robert Mueller is getting ready to drop a “collusion bomb” on the White House that offers direct evidence of contact with Russia during the campaign. Kirschner said his experience as a prosecutor and a deep dive into public documents related to the Russia investigation shows him that something big is on the way. That would likely mean that the end of the Russia investigation is near, with legal experts saying it is likely Mueller will save any revelations about Trump himself until the report is complete.

“Everybody has confused Mueller’s silence on the question of conspiracy and collusion with an absence of evidence of conspiracy,” Kirschner said, via Politicus USA. “The collusion bomb is coming.”

Kirschner added that the evidence points him to believe there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, and believes Mueller has been intentionally slow-walking the investigation so the evidence isn’t released until exactly when he wants it to be made public.

“The collusion bomb is coming and you know what? Mueller is so strategic in what he’s doing, I don’t think he wanted to tip his hands on collusion,” he said. “I don’t think he wanted to, for example, indict one of the president’s children for some of the crimes they committed because that may have resulted in Trump trying to shut things down.”

While there have been a number of indictments and now convictions in the Russia investigation, they so far have been related to financial fraud in the case of Paul Manafort and lying to investigators or Congress for Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen.

Americans may never be able to see the full findings from the Mueller probe, Reuters noted. Republican Congressman Doug Collins that he expects any effort by Democrats to release the full Russia report to end up in court — unless Mueller finds evidence that the Trump campaign colluded directly with Russia. Collins noted that, so far, there hasn’t been any evidence to suggest that there was direct collusion.

“We do not believe there’s going to be collusion,” Collins said. “There’s no more indictments coming from this that we’ve seen so far.”

Donald Trump has maintained that his campaign did not collude with Russia, saying that Mueller’s investigation is a politically motivated “witch hunt.”