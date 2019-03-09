Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Chicago & Cousin True

Kim Kardashian has treated her social media fans to a pair of lovely photos of her youngest daughter, 1-year-old Chicago West, pictured together with her littlest cousin, 10-month-old True Thompson. Earlier today, the mother-of-three took to her Instagram page to share the adorable snapshots — which quickly became a crowd favorite, hitting more than 700,000 likes in just 30 minutes of having been posted.

In the photos, Chicago and True are playing around on fluffy blue blankets, and appear to be engrossed in a very entertaining conversation, to the delight of their proud mommy and aunt. In fact, in the caption, Kim hinted in jest that the little ones may have been gossiping in their secret baby language.

“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo, suggesting that she’ll finally be able to learn their secrets once Chicago and True learn how to speak.

In all fairness, the little girls do look like they’re discussing some heavy topics in the pics. In the first photo, baby True is looking straight at the camera with a satisfied smile on her face, while her older cousin – who will turn 14 months next week – covers her mouth with her tiny palms, in a gesture which fans have jokingly interpreted as a shocked reaction.

In the second snap, the little girls are facing one another, with Chicago still holding her palms to her mouth while True appears to be “talking” her ears off. This has led fans to spin hilarious speculations that True was dishing on some spicy details, as an explanation for Chicago looking so “intrigued.”

“I know they gossiping [sic] about something scandalous,” commented one fan, adding three love eyes emojis to emphasized their reaction.

“I’m sure True is spilling all the tea and Chi is just there shooketh [sic],” wrote another one of Kim’s Instagram followers.

In the photos, Chicago and True are clad in cute baby clothes and look every inch the adorable princesses. Kim made sure to tag her sister and baby True’s mother, Khloe Kardashian, in her latest Instagram post — and Khloe immediately liked the post as soon as she saw it.

The snapshots quickly garnered over 2 million likes, with more than 8,500 people taking the time to comment on the post and pile on the praises for the two little girls. Kim’s fans labeled Chicago and True as “real-life dolls,” calling them “gorgeous little ladies” and describing the post as “cuteness overload.”

“My twin girls turn 2 next month and they have the craziest conversations and giggle fests,” wrote Instagram user.

In late February, Kim posted another cute photo of Chicago and True. In the snapshot, which the KUWTK star captioned with one word, “squad.” The little girls are accompanied by Kim’s son, 3-year-old Saint West, and by Kylie Jenner’s daughter, 1-year-old Stormi Webster.

Before that, Chicago was featured on her mother’s Instagram page, in a heart-warming photo taken in celebration of Stormi’s birthday.