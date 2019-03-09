The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Has The Cutest Baby, According To Fans

After Gabrielle Union posted pictures of her and Wade's baby, fans dubbed Kaavia as adorable.

On November 8, 2018, the world learned that 36-year old NBA star Dwayne Wade and 46-year-old Gabrielle Union had a new baby girl, born via surrogate. Baby Kaavia is the couple’s first child together, and also Union’s first. Wade has children from his previous relationships including sons Xavier Zechariah, who is 5-years-old, Zion Malachi Aramis, who is 11-years-old, and Zaire Blessing Dwayne, now 16-years-old. Wade also takes care of his 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris.

Baby Kaavia was a cherished blessing especially for Union, who has publicly shared her infertility struggles in the past. Union stated that she has had eight or nine miscarriages, and that she had been trying to get pregnant for years.

Since Kaavia’s birth, Union has been proudly sharing a bevy of adorable photos of the baby. Union is clearly excited to finally have her much desired baby, and has no problems coming up with clever, cute posts for Instagram. In fact, Union decided to make Kaavia her own Instagram page.

Union didn’t create the baby’s page for her own enjoyment, however, and Union’s managed to create plenty of entertainment for others. The combination of Kaavia’s adorable looks mixed with Union’s entertaining captions and photographs for Kaavia’s page have caused a social media rage. On March 7, Union and Wade announced that Kaavia had reached 500k followers on her Instagram page, according to Bck Online.

Kaavia is now four months old, and she’s already got a recognizable image thanks to her mother’s work on social media. Recently, on March 8, Union posted a new set of Kaavia’s pictures, and the couple’s fans reacted by dubbing Wade and Union’s child as “the cutest baby,” according to Celeb News Network. Wade and Union’s fans provided the couple with plenty of Instagram comments in response to the new pictures Union posted on Kaavia’s page.

“This is going to be a daddy’s girl for sure like D Wade. Take her to L.A. next season so she can get some commercials and D can come off the bench for the Lakers and get a 6th manor could start next year. Seriously I cannot get enough of her! She is literally EVERYTHING!” one fan wrote on Kaavia’s Instagram page, according to Celeb News Network.

“OMG, Just when u thought cute could not get cuter. She looks as though she is really enjoying her red outfit. This baby makes me happier than half the people in my life. God bless,” another fan wrote, according to Celeb News Network.