WWE News: New Match Randomly Added To ‘Fastlane’ And One Superstar Learned About It Via Twitter

Twitter sure is a weird way to let a superstar know he has to work.

On Sunday evening, the superstars of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will come together for WWE Fastlane which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35. After the two TV shows this week, the card seemed finalized and complete, but one more match was randomly added on Friday. It was actually so random that one of the superstars in the match only found out about it by browsing through Twitter.

Kofi Kingston of The New Day was originally scheduled to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane. That title opportunity was earned by a strong showing at the Elimination Chamber and fans loved the idea that he was going to be in the main event and going after a huge title.

That championship opportunity was taken from him, though, after Vince McMahon didn’t think it was a good match. As reported by Inquisitr, Vince threw a returning Kevin Owens into his spot in the title match and Kofi doesn’t have a match on the card of Fastlane at all.

In reality, none of The New Day were going to have much of anything to do at Fastlane, but that all changed on Friday. WWE has officially announced a new Kickoff Match for the PPV and it will be Xavier Woods and Big E taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev in a tag team match.

Woods humorously took to Twitter and revealed he didn’t even know he was scheduled for a match, but Twitter made him aware.

Glad I opened twitter today or else I wouldn't have known that we have a match this Sunday https://t.co/VlqGQ8BxsI — ✈️Smooth Pen ✈️ (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

It appears as if Woods truly had no idea that he was going to be in a match on Sunday and that WWE just sprung it on him and the others involved. It’s also quite a random match as the new team of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura haven’t really had much interaction with The New Day which makes it kind of thrown together.

Xavier Woods kept playing around with things and cracked a joke about what would be on the line in the newly made tag team match.

Also, I assume this is match will be to crown the #1 contenders to the tag titles? ???? can someone here on the internet let me know whats on the line pls, Kthxbye https://t.co/VlqGQ8BxsI — ✈️Smooth Pen ✈️ (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

Fans began throwing out ideas of what The New Day could be fighting for and they included free breakfast, pizza, and the losers getting their chest waxed. One fan even joked that the winners would get reasonable time to know when their next match is, and Woods laughed it off and responded with “Hahaha please!”

Here is the full and finalized card for this Sunday’s Fastlane: