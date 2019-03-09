WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team Champions Turn Down Huge Deals And Are Leaving WWE

Some more superstars appear to be on their way out of WWE.

In the past couple of months, there have been a number of releases and departures from WWE with some superstars asking to be let out of their contracts. There are currently rumors that guys like Dean Ambrose and The Usos want out and are prepared to leave quite soon. Now, reports are coming out that a couple of former tag team champions have already turned down new contract offers and are preparing to leave when their deals expire.

WWE has been approaching numerous superstars about new deals and trying to get them to sign new long-term contracts. It appears as if the promotion wants to get as many people locked down and not give them a chance to go to All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Ring of Honor, or somewhere else.

Obviously, one of the biggest threats right now is AEW due to the serious amount of money they are offering some wrestlers.

According to PW Insider, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Club/The Good Brothers) have turned down huge new contract offers from WWE and are prepared to leave when their current deals expire. The deals that were offered to Gallows and Anderson were said to be “multi-million dollar deals” as they are set to part ways.

Anderson, 39, and Gallows, 35, made their debuts back in April of 2016 after being signed from New Japan Pro Wrestling along with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Good Brothers have won the Raw Tag Team Championship one time, but they’ve been in limbo for a long time.

Over the last year or so, Gallows and Anderson have been primarily featured at WWE Live Events and only randomly appeared on television. They were involved in angles/stables with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in the past, but Balor Club and The Club came and went before anyone even realized it.

As of this time, it is being reported that their current contracts don’t expire until September of this year. Of course, there is a lot of time before that and anything could possibly happen to change their minds over those months.

If the Good Brothers end up sticking to their guns and truly do decide to leave WWE, they would have no shortage of offers from other promotions. All Elite Wrestling would surely have an interest in them as would NJPW in bringing them back for the fans that loved them. Now, it’s just a matter of letting the next six months go by and seeing if they stay secure in leaving or are convinced to stay.