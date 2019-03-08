Andrew Lincoln Is Spotted On ‘The Walking Dead’ Set During Filming Of Episode 12

However, it appears he was present in a directorial role.

For fans who are eagerly awaiting Rick Grimes’ return to the Walking Dead universe, the wait is still ongoing. However, the actor who plays Rick, Andrew Lincoln, was actually photographed on set during the filming of last week’s episode.

Episode 12 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 continued to tell the story behind the new group the Whisperers. While filming was underway, Andrew Lincoln arrived on set, according to Comic Book.

A photograph of the event was shared by the official Twitter account for The Walking Dead. Andrew does not appear to be in any clothes that Rick Grimes is normally seen wearing. Instead, the image shows Lincoln wearing headphones around his neck and looking at a phone while another person points at something on the screen.

As fans will have realized now, while Andrew Lincoln was on set, his character, Rick Grimes, was not present in Episode 12. So, what was Lincoln doing there?

According to an interview in Entertainment Weekly last September, Andrew Lincoln is interested in returning to The Walking Dead in a directorial role in the future. Which means that he was likely on set for this reason.

“I’m going back,” Lincoln said.

“I’m going back to shadow a director, and my intention is to direct next year.”

Look who was on set of last week's #WalkingDead ???? pic.twitter.com/8mssq5oFUK — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 8, 2019

While Lincoln has previously stated that he was determined to leave The Walking Dead in order to spend more time with his family in England, it appears that the actor also misses his time with his Walking Dead family as well.

“I can’t be that far away because I can’t bear it,” Lincoln has said regarding his time away from The Walking Dead.

“That’s how much I am invested in the show and the continuation of the story.”

Previously, Andrew Lincoln has voiced his opinion on wanting to get behind the cameras at some point in his career.

“I’m a control freak,” Lincoln said to the Associated Press, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“I have strong opinions aesthetically, and maybe it’s time for me to own up to it and see if I can, you know, put my money where my mouth is.”

Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, March 10.