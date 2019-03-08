Actor Jan-Michael Vincent Dead At 74

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, former television heartthrob, and star of the hit series Airwolf where he played the character of sexy helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke is dead at the age of 74. TMZ broke the story.

According to TMZ, the actor died back on February 10 of this year. The news site obtained a copy of the actor’s death certificate which proved the fact. It also revealed that Vincent died while hospitalized in North Carolina. TMZ noted that there was no autopsy performed and that the actor was cremated.

Vincent was a well-known actor in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, appearing in the television series Lassie, Bonanza and Gunsmoke. He was also known for his work on the films Hooper and Hard Country. He became a teen idol in the 1970s after appearing in a Disney television movie titled The World’s Greatest Athlete and after his stellar portrayal of an alcoholic teen on Marcus Welby, M.D.

The actor was nominated for two Golden Globes in his career. Vincent was honored in 1972 in the category of Best Supporting Actor for Going Home, his first time working with the legendary Robert Mitchum. According to IMDB, actress Brenda Vacarro also starred in the film, where Vincent’s character of Jimmy saw his father Harry Graham kill his mother Ann in a drunken rage. The film depicted Jimmy’s struggle as he grew and the relationship he would eventually have with his father as an adult.

'Airwolf' Star Jan-Michael Vincent Dead at 74 https://t.co/RjedpaN0HP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2019

Vincent was also nominated in 1984 in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in The Winds of War. According to IMDB, this sweeping and grand miniseries, also starred Mitchum, Love Story actress Ali McGraw, and John Houseman. The story depicted the drama between the Henry and Jastrow families amidst the events after the United States’ entry into World War II. It was a record 16-hours long and filmed in 438 locations around the world according to the official ABC promo.

In 2014, Vincent spoke to The Daily Mail where he revealed he was lucky to be alive. He struggled for years with an addiction to both drugs and alcohol and survived two car accidents, according to TDM, which left him seriously injured with three broken vertebrae in his neck and a permanent injury to his vocal cords.

In 2012, the actor suffered a leg infection as a result of complications from peripheral artery disease reported The Daily Mail. The infection grew so bad that the lower half of the actor’s right leg had to be amputated.

Vincent was married three times: to Bonnie Poorman, Joanne Robinson, and Patricia Ann. He is survived by one daughter, Amber Vincent.