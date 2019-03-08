‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava And Ryan Take A Spill, But They’ll Both Survive The Fall

General Hospital spoilers have teased that Friday’s episode is a major one in terms of the ongoing Ryan storyline. Jason and Laura are racing to catch up with him, and previews have hinted that they will manage to confront him during the March 8 show. Based on other teasers available, it sounds as if fans will be seeing more of both Ryan and Ava in the week to come.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Ryan will pull Ava off a high bridge with him after Laura reveals the truth about who he is. It would be easy for the writers to go with a typical soap trick here with the character of Ryan.

Given the circumstances, it wouldn’t come as a big shock for viewers if Ryan were simply presumed dead with no body found after the fall from the bridge. Luckily, it doesn’t sound as if that’s where they’re headed.

SheKnows Soaps teases that after Ava is fished out of the cold water, she’ll head home and she will surely spend a solid amount of time running through all of the events of the past few months. She thought she fell in love with Kevin and that he was supporting her through the loss of Kiki, but now she has to face the harsh reality that she’s been with Ryan and he’s the one who took Kiki from her.

Ava's in for a shock when she sees what Ryan has hidden in his trunk. Can she get Carly out alive? @lldubs #GH55

Tune into a terrifying, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/7AYMVQ3c6H — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 7, 2019

At some point soon, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Ava will get drunk and she’ll make her way over to General Hospital. She’ll be determined to confront Ryan, but she’ll cross paths with Kevin instead. Given that teaser, it seems that Ryan will be known to still be alive and hospitalized, surely while also being in PCPD custody, while Ava is relatively unharmed physically.

Soap Central makes it sounds as if Ava will have a difficult time figuring out how to move forward after this massive betrayal, which is completely expected and understandable. What is less clear is in terms of what happens to Ryan next.

Fans have speculated that Ryan will escape somehow, leaving the door open for another wretched return at some point down the road. Right now, there don’t appear to be any solid General Hospital spoilers available signaling what Ryan’s fate is.

It has taken months to get to this point, and fans have been somewhat divided on whether they love or hate Ryan’s return. General Hospital spoilers suggest that the action coming up will have everybody buzzing and embracing the payoff that’s finally on the horizon. What is clear now is that there is no doubt some stunning performances are on the way.