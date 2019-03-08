‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Reunites With Estranged Husband Matt Amid DUI Drama

Gina Kirschenheiter and husband Matt celebrated their daughter's birthday as a family.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, reunited earlier this week to celebrate their daughter Sienna Rose’s fifth birthday.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to film the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality series with her co-stars, she and Matt appear to be in a good place. In a family photo of them and their kids, Gina included the “coparenting” hashtag.

As fans of Gina will recall, her marriage to Matt came to an end last year during filming on Season 13 but for months, the ex-couple continued to live together with their kids on the weekend. During the week, Matt works in Los Angeles.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Gina was seen without her husband, who was not allowed to appear on camera due to his line of work. That said, Gina did speak about their relationship on occasion and made it clear that their long-distance dynamic had taken its toll.

During the Season 13 reunion last year, host Andy Cohen asked Gina about her split from Matt and after confirming there was no infidelity, Gina made it clear that she will always respect her former partner because he’s the father of her kids.

“I do respect him and I do love him. He’s the father of my children, and I really, really, really, really want to have a good relationship with him because it’s forever and it’s hard and it sucks. I really want that,” she said, as quoted on the Bravo website.

In other news, Gina is currently facing a DUI charge after being pulled over in Southern California last month after a girl’s night out with her friends.

Following news of the pending charge against her, Gina took to her Instagram page, where she offered an update to her fans and followers and made a promise to them that she would never again get behind the wheel after drinking.

“To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you. Thank you,” she wrote. “I make this promise to each one of you with your messages in my heart…. I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue.”

Gina and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV in July or August for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.