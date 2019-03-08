‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Slams Lisa Vanderpump In Lengthy Rant, Threatens Legal Action

Lisa's not happy about the 'Vanderpump Dogs' spinoff.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna slammed her co-star Lisa Vanderpump in a pretty lengthy rant posted to her Instagram Stories account on March 7. Per a report from E! News, the reality star certainly didn’t hold back and made her feelings very clear on social media this week, even threatening legal action if the Vanderpump Dogs spinoff series moves forward.

In a long message posted to her account, Rinna referenced the possible spinoff floated by the veteran RHOBH star surrounding her animal shelter and made it pretty clear that if the series does, in fact, go ahead that she wants to get paid for it.

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do. So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it,” the reality star told her followers.

Rinna then referenced she and her fellow co-stars believing that the drama surrounding the dogs on the show seemingly being set up to promote the potential spinoff.

“I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for make up lines network tv shows restaurants [charities] clothing lines fitness empires you name it,” she said of the various other business ventures the Housewives have obtained from appearing on the series, but then added that she wanted extra compensation for a spinoff series.

“If you are [going] to use our services without telling us – that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that,” Lisa continued, seemingly directly referred to her namesake while adding that she supports “these women 100 percent.”

Rinna also claimed that her lawyer would be getting involved in the drama if she does not get paid and the series does, in fact, get picked up by Bravo.

“Yeah I’m a hustler. I get paid for what I do. So if this indeed becomes another show my lawyer will be calling. $$$$$$$$$$$$,” she wrote in the social media message.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported this week, some of the reality show’s stars aren’t happy about the possibility of a spinoff and have claimed that the drama playing out after Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s shelter may have been to set up the new show.

The dog in question was then re-homed by Dorit, and it’s claimed that the new owner of the pup took it to a shelter, but it then found its way back to the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center.

Some of Lisa’s Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills castmates have since suggested that all the drama playing out on the show surrounding the puppy may have all been for the spinoff, as viewers were introduced to some of the staff.

Viewers saw some of Lisa’s employees at the shelter during the premiere episode of Season 9 as Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards all headed to the building.

Us Weekly claimed earlier this month that a Vanderpump Dogs series, which would likely be similar to Vanderpump Rules, is reportedly “in the works” at Bravo.