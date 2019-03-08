Cole Sprouse Chokes Up While Remembering ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Luke Perry

Luke Perry’s sudden death shocked his family, friends, costars, and his many fans. After suffering a stroke last week, the actor passed away on Monday at the age of just 52. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for him as those who loved him most mourned his loss.

Having worked extensively in television, most notably in Beverly Hills, 90210 and in Riverdale, there were plenty of costars who viewed him as family. One of those people is Cole Sprouse, who spoke to People Magazine about what Perry had meant to his cast mates.

Sprouse was speaking to the publication from the red carpet of his new film Five Feet Apart when they asked what he is going to miss most about Perry.

“There’s a thousand things. All of us are — I don’t think there was a single bad thing I’ve ever heard said about that guy, truly. He is so loved. California is crying right now. We were all so close to him and we all cared for him so much. He had this way of speaking that was so hyper-passionate, and he would speak, right around here to your face. “

Sprouse added that Perry had a way of breaking down people’s barriers when he spoke to them, always able to get everyone to open up honestly about their lives and their worries.

Camilla Mendes, another costar from Riverdale, also finally spoke up about Perry’s death on Thursday. Just as devastated as the rest of the cast and crew, she took to her Instagram account with a sweet picture of her with Perry celebrating a birthday. In the image, the actor could be seen wearing a party hat as the pair chatted away.

She also added a lengthy caption to the image, sharing just how much his friendship and mentorship had meant to her in the years she had known him.

Within seven hours, Mendes’ photo already has well on her way to 4 million likes, with fans of Perry’s taking to the comments section to share her overwhelming grief over his death. Costars from Riverdale also checked into the comments section with their own thoughts on her touching tribute.

Riverdale also shared their own tribute, honoring him in the credits of the March 6 episode. They further stated that all future episodes of the show will be dedicated to Perry and the legacy he has left behind after his shocking death.