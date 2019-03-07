Little Mix Rock All Black Outfits To The Global Awards

Tonight, the Global Awards are taking place in London and Little Mix are there with four nominations — Best Song for their hit with Nicki Minaj, “Woman Like Me,” Best Group, Best Pop, and Best British Artist or Group.

At last years ceremony, the girls picked up three awards out of their four nominations.

Global posted on their official Instagram tonight a photo of them on the red carpet where they are rocking all black outfits. Leigh-Anne is wearing a sexy PVC number, Jesy is in a dress with no sleeves on one side, Jade is working a corset and trousers, and Perrie is owning a dress with sleeves on both sides.

Last month, Little Mix attended the BRIT Awards. On the night, Little Mix won British Video Of The Year for “Woman Like Me.” The category was voted for by the public and the girls thanked their “Mixers” in their speech. They also performed the song live with upcoming U.K. rapper Ms. Banks, which they released a new version of the song with her on it after the performance. After winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, this became their second BRIT Award win. In 2017, they won Best British Single for their number one smash “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Out of their six nominations, the group has won three MTV Europe Music Awards, all for the Best UK & Ireland Act category.

Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K album charts. Their fourth album Glory Days became their first number one album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four number one singles and a total of 13 going in the top 10. Their last tour named “Glory Days” became the fifth highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history, according to CelebMix.

The groups latest album LM5 will be supported by a tour that starts in Madrid, Spain, on September 16 at the WiZink Center. The girls will go across Europe and play a total of 39 shows. They are scheduled to play five shows at London’s O2 Arena in October and November. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmakers are yet to announce further dates around the world.

In 2017, the girls supported Ariana Grande on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” on the North American leg. The tour grossed more than $71 million and is Grande’s most successful tour to date. Ariana will start her “Sweetener World Tour” on March 18 in Albany, New York at the Times Union Center.