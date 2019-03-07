Sophie Turner Gushes Over Fiance Joe Jonas: ‘He Loves Me More Than He Loves Himself’

Sophie Turner is head over heels for fiancee Joe Jonas and she’s not afraid to show it.

The Game of Thrones star is currently busy promoting the final season of the hit HBO show but she’s also taking a little time to gush over her fiancee along the way. Most recently, the actress sat down with Glamour UK where she dished on her relationship with Joe and how he is the key behind her happiness.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” Turner beamed. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Additionally, Turner talked about how she likes to try and keep her relationship with Joe out of the public eye as much as she can. The actress says that she enjoys the private moments with her fiancee more than the public ones and she doesn’t go out as much as she used to because she’s happy in her relationship. She even went as far as to call herself a “hermit.” And while she says she likes to try and maintain some sort of anonymity, it’s challenging since she’s dating a Jonas brother.

“Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!” she joked.

Most recently, Turner appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ new music video for their new single “Sucker.” Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas and Nick Jonas’ new bride, actress Priyanka Chopra, also took part in the video and it was certainly a family affair.

With the new Jonas Brothers music, the new season of Game of Thrones, and everything else going on in the famous couple’s lives, it’s hard to believe that they’re also in the midst of planning a wedding! As the Inquisitr shared, Joe opened up about his wedding plans to Turner in an interview on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

“We’re getting married this year,” Joe announced to Corden “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jonas also had nothing but good things to say about Sophie’s family, who are all English, but did have a little bit of a problem with their sports affiliation. While most English people are really into soccer, or football as they call it across the pond, it turns out that Turner’s family isn’t too into football but they’re all big rugby fans.

Unfortunately for fans, Jonas did not reveal an exact wedding date for himself and his bride-to-be.