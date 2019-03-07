Curvaceous Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Rocks A Crop Top & Skinny Jeans On Instagram

Ashley Graham has been very active on social media in the last couple of days, treating her 8.2 million Instagram followers to some glorious snapshots from her exploits abroad. The acclaimed plus-size model is currently in Australia, where she jetted off to earlier this week to attend the 2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival – the country’s largest fashion event, running from the beginning of the month until March 10.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram page to share a fabulous collection of runway photos from her sizzling debut on the VAMFF catwalk. But before she rocked the runway in a couple of stunning outfits, the buxom brunette took some time to herself to explore the idyllic sights that Australia’s southeastern state of Victoria has to offer.

Visiting Australia for the very first time, as Ashley herself announced in a very enthusiastic Instagram post on Sunday, the Addition Elle model decided to take in the scenery of rural Victoria. On Wednesday, Ashley popped by the Healesville Sanctuary in Badger Creek to get acquainted with the native animals that have found a home there.

During her jaunt to the zoo, Ashley grabbed some adorable snapshots of two of the animals she met at the sanctuary – a kangaroo named Kiki and a koala that goes by the name of Emily. Visibly excited about her fun-filled stroll to Healesville, she later shared the lovely photos to Instagram, along with a cute video of herself and Kiki.

In the footage, Ashley can be seen talking endearingly to the tiny marsupial as she bends down to feed Kiki some so-called “kangaroo chocolates” – a mixture of carrots and corn – right from the palm of her hand.

“Oh, it’s so delicious. Do you want another one? You do? You do?” Ashley lovingly asked Kiki, before turning to the camera to exclaim, “Awwwww!”

For her trip to the zoo, the gorgeous model opted for casual attire, swathing her famous curves in a pair of form-fitting distressed black jeans. Ashley proudly flaunted her voluptuous frame in the skinny jeans, which she teamed with a cropped wool jumper in a deep shade of emerald.

Underneath the jumper, the model wore a white crop top, unapologetically flashing her midriff as she put her hourglass figure on display in the curve-hugging ensemble.

Her flattering outfit can be admired in greater detail in a series of photos published yesterday by The Daily Mail. According to the media outlet, Ashley was photographed by paparazzi as she landed in Melbourne on Wednesday after a “scenic helicopter ride” over the city.

The snapshots revealed that Ashley completed her casual-chic outfit with a pair of comfy white sneakers and a Prada black leather purse. The model added some bling to her attire with layers of gold chains, including a personalized namesake necklace.

After her fun day of sightseeing, the stunning model got down to business, owning the VAMFF catwalk on Thursday. In a sensational photo that she posted to Instagram today, Ashley slayed in a very sophisticated dark-blue Thurley frock, complete with a plunging neckline and a see-through skirt.

The model lent her elegance to the catwalk during the presentation’s “epic finale” as well. For her climatic appearance on the runway, Ashley donned an exquisite Jason Grech gown in an unforgettable shade of turquoise, which she paired with gold heels.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, the theme of the 2019 VAMFF festival is “Power to the Dreamers,” one that Ashley confessed resonated with her. The model, who has also been invited to stay on as the keynote speaker at the Australian Fashion Summit on March 8, stated that her career has been a dream come true in itself.

“Every opportunity where I can talk about how my career has helped evolve the fashion industry, or every time I walk a runway, I’m proving that there is a ‘new normal,'” Ashley said in a statement last month.