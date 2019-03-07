Disney Announces Opening Dates For Both Versions Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge And They Are Very Early

The Force is arriving much earlier than expected, and business is about to pick up.

There were rumors flying around that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge would receive opening dates today during The Walt Disney Company Shareholders Meeting. Well, that ended up being more than speculation as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to everyone that both versions will be opening much earlier than expected. It appears as if progress is going well as the lands are going to make their debuts in May and August.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland was always said to be opening first, and while it was originally thought to be coming in June, it will open on May 31, 2019. The version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World will open on August 29, 2019, as revealed by the Disney Parks Blog.

Earlier this year, Bob Iger casually said that Disneyland’s version would open in June, but he didn’t say anything more exact than that. On Christmas Day 2018, Disney revealed that the version in Walt Disney World would open in “fall” and no longer “late fall 2019,” but that has changed as well.

Things are moving along at a fast pace in the world of Star Wars, and fans will be able to immerse themselves in the new lands very soon.

More coming on this breaking story.